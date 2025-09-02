England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025: The England National Cricket Team will go up against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first ODI 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. England and South Africa are aiming at some preparations for the 2027 cricket World Cup as there are not many ODIs before the iconic event of cricket that will hosted in South Africa. The England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match will be played at the Headingley, Leeds and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Read below to get the England vs South Africa best fantasy playing XI prediction. On Which Channel England vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs SA ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

England has been in constant cricketing action since the West Indies series after IPL. They are just coming out of a big The Hundred 2025 season and that will put the freshness of the players under question. England have already named their playing XI and due to his performances in the Hundred, Sonny Baker is handed a debut by ECB. Meanwhile, the South Africa cricketers were also playing in the Hundred while the others were playing against Australia. They won the ODI series in Australia and will put up a strong challenge in front of England.

England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jamie Smith (ENG), Ryan Rickelton (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG).

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA)

Bowlers: Sonny Baker (ENG), Lundi Ngidi (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG). England Playing XI for 1st ODI 2025 vs South Africa Announced: Sonny Baker Handed ODI Debut for Series Opener.

Who Will Win ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match?

England are a very strong white ball side while they are undergoing a revamp and are settling their combinations. South Africa on the other hand are coming out of a solid series victory against Australia where their bowlers did a very good job. The South African seamers will get purchase in England as well. England have not been the best ODI side in the recent past and as a result, South Africa being in momentum, they are likely to win the 1st ODI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 01:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).