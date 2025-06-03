England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: England will look to wrap up their three game ODI series with West Indies with a whitewash as the two sides meet for the final game at the Kensington Oval in London. The hosts have been brilliant in the previous two matches, scoring a mammoth 400 runs in the first ODI. The second one was a close affair which the West Indies could have managed to secure a win had they bowled with discipline. The visitors will be playing for their pride here as they look to end on a high. ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in London.

Joe Root has been the pick of the batter for England with a century in the last game, following up with a well made half century in the opener. The English middle order in particular which boasts of the likes of Jos Butler and Harry Brook have showcased their firepower. In terms of bowling, it will be down to the Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid to do the damage.

Keacy Carty and Shai Hope did well in the last game for West Indies with the bat which was much needed after the team’s poor show in the opener. The duo will need to do the bulk of the scoring again here. They will need support though from the middle order, which has been their weak link. Alzarri Joseph is their pick of the bowler and can trouble the English batters again.

When is England vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team's third and final ODI will take place at Kennington Oval, London. The ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 begins at 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, June 3. ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025: Joe Root Hits 166 Not Out To Lead England to Series Win Against West Indies.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the England cricket matches in India. However, with the French Open 2025 matches clashing with ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025, the live telecast viewing option might be available on the Sony Ten TV channels. For the England vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. England will dominate this tie and secure an easy 3-0 win here.

