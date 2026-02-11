England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 delivers a heavyweight clash today, Wednesday, 11 February, as two-time champions England and the West Indies meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides come into this Group C fixture following opening-match victories, making this a pivotal contest for the top spot in the group. Super Over Rules in Cricket: Check What Law Says.

England, led by Harry Brook, survived a significant scare against Nepal in their first outing, eventually winning by just four runs. The West Indies, meanwhile, secured a more comfortable 35-run win over Scotland, highlighted by Shimron Hetmyer’s record-breaking half-century.

Where to Watch England vs West Indies Live Streaming and Telecast

For fans in the UK and the Caribbean, there are multiple ways to follow the action live, including a rare free streaming offer for British viewers.

Region Television Channel Digital Streaming United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event Sky Sports App (FREE) / NOW Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Web) USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video Global Local Partners ICC.tv (Select territories)

In the UK (Free): Sky Sports has confirmed that everyone in the UK can stream the England vs West Indies match for free today. Viewers simply need to download the Sky Sports App and sign in with a free Sky iD to access the live coverage, which begins at 1:00 PM GMT. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR) .

In the Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean remains the exclusive home for all 55 matches. Fans in the islands can follow the "Men in Maroon" via ESPN’s linear channels or the ESPN Play app.

Rest of the World: For fans in countries without an exclusive broadcast partner, ICC.tv is providing a free live stream of the match. Registration for a free account is required on the platform. The Wankhede Stadium is historically a "batter's paradise" with a fast outfield and short boundaries. While the two previous matches at the venue in this tournament were closely fought, the evening humidity and "dew factor" are expected to favour the team batting second. England’s Phil Salt, who has an exceptional record against the West Indies, will be a key figure at the top of the order. For the West Indies, the focus will be on Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran to exploit the small dimensions of the ground. No rain is forecast, with clear skies and a temperature of 28°C expected at start time.

