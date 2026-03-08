The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its conclusion on Sunday, 8 March, as defending champions India take on New Zealand in the tournament final. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, bringing an end to a month of highly competitive fixtures co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Against New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Both teams enter the final following impressive victories in their respective semi-final matchups. India secured their place by defending a competitive total against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, achieving a hard-fought seven-run victory. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's side remains unbeaten in the knockout stages and will look to utilise their home advantage.

New Zealand advanced to the summit clash after delivering a dominant performance against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Kiwis secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win, highlighted by an explosive century from top-order batter Finn Allen, and will arrive in Ahmedabad with significant momentum. India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (March 8)

Feature Details Fixture India vs New Zealand Competition ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Match Start Time 7:00 PM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Broadcast Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar

The final presents major historical milestones for both nations. India is attempting to become the first team in history to secure back-to-back Men's T20 World Cup titles, having won the previous edition in 2024. Furthermore, a victory would make them the first team to win the tournament on home soil.

Conversely, New Zealand is seeking its maiden T20 World Cup trophy. The Black Caps have a consistent record of reaching the latter stages of International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and will look to capitalise on their balanced bowling attack to secure their first world title in the 20-over format.

