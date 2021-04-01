Finn Allen is making big strides in international cricket. The 21-year-old New Zealand opening batsman smashed an 18-ball fifty in the third T20I match against Bangladesh on April 1 (Thursday). Allen, who made his New Zealand debut in the same series and is playing his third international match, played a magnificent knock of 71 from just 29 balls. His innings was punctuated with 10 boundaries and three maximums. Allen is set to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for IPL 2021 after he was signed as a replacement for Josh Philippe, who opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. IPL 2021: Who is Fazalhaq Farooqi? Quick Facts About the Newest Addition to CSK's Training Camp.

The new RCB recruit has already shown his abilities to bat. After managing scores of 0 and 17 in his first two games, Allen went ballistic in the third and final T20I match of the series and smashed the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the park. Allen recorded his maiden half-century in just 18 deliveries, which is the second-fastest T20I half-century by a New Zealander in Twenty20 internationals. Take a look at some quick facts about Finn Allen. IPL 2021: There Is Lot To Gain for Chennai Super Kings After Last Year’s Low; Here’s a Look at Strength and Weaknesses of MS Dhoni-Led CSK.

Finn Allen Quick Facts

Finn Allen was born Finnley Hugh Allen on April 22, 1999, in Auckland, New Zealand

His 18-ball half-century against Bangladesh is the second fastest T20I fifty by a New Zealander in Twenty20 internationals

Finn Allen made his international debut against Bangladesh on March 28, 2021

Allen also represented New Zealand in the 2016 and 2018 U-19 Cricket World Cup

In the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Allen finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer for New Zealand

Allen was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021 as a replacement for Josh Philippe

The 21-year-old will be another great addition to the RCB squad as they aim to lift their first IPL title. The Virat Kohli-led side were knocked out of the tournament after losing the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. RCB have also made the IPL final thrice in the tournament’s history but have failed to win the title even once.

