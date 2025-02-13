Widely regarded as one of the best women's cricketers, Lisa Sthalekar is an all-rounder par excellence. She has captained Australia successfully and has also won a World Cup. However, lately, information about her past has been circulated, which Sthalekar has refuted. WPL 2025: Three Changes In the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Squad Which Can Decide If They Can Defend the Title.

A viral post claimed that Sthalekar was discarded in a dustbin near Srivastava Orphanage, and was further adopted by American Haren and Sue, who wanted to adopt a boy, but changed their mind and took home the former.

Sthalekar took to her Instagram and addressed the misinformation, stating that the 'Dustin' part is not true. “I know my story has been making the rounds lately. Some of the information is not true ie (that is) dustbin, American parents. However, I was adopted, and I am very proud of my roots.”

Screengrab of Lisa Sthalekar Instagram story

Sthalekar featured in 187 international matches, scoring 3,913 runs across formats with three hundred and 18 fifties between 2001 and 2013. Sthalekar was the standout performer for Australia in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2010 Final. Sthalekar also won the prestigious Belinda Clarke Award twice (2007 and 2008) for her contributions to the Australian Women's team.

