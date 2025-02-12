The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition is set to be played from February 14 to March 15 across four venues. All five franchises will fight with each other for the elusive title. A total of 22 matches will be played during season 3 of the Women's Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the showpiece event. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of RCB-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side will play the WPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Giants on February 14. The Bengaluru-based side has a fairly balanced squad for the upcoming WPL 2025 edition. Under head coach Luke Williams, the RCB-W has taken a bold step. Their squad is filled with T20 specialists, and only a few players in the lot are solely batters or bowlers. On that note, take a look at three changes that could help them in WPL 2025 to defend their title.

Three Changes in RCB Squad Which Might Help Them to Defend Their Title in WPL 2025

1. Heather Graham For Sophie Devine: Heather Graham for Sophie Devine: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is all set to miss the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League due to personal reasons. The Bengaluru franchise roped in Heather Graham in place of Sophie Devine. In the past, Heather Graham was with the Mumbai Indians but hasn't played a game in the WPL tournament. She is highly rated in Australia, where she has been part of Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League. The 28-year-old can chip in with bat and ball, which will be helpful for the defending champions during the WPL 2025 tournament.

2. Charlie Dean for Sophie Molineux: The defending champions have called up England's spin-bowling allrounder Charlie Dean in place of the injured Sophie Molineux in their squad. The Australian spinner was ruled out after suffering a knee injury, which will require surgery. Charlie Dean is yet to feature in the Women's Premier League. However, the English all-rounder has a decent amount of experience in the shortest format. She has played 36 T20Is and picked up 46 wickets. With Indian tracks providing an ample amount of support to spinners, Charlie Dean can play a vital role for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

3. Kim Grath for Kate Cross: Ahead of the WPL 2025, Kate Cross withdrew her name for the tournament for injury rehab. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru went with Kim Grath. Australia's Kim Grath was part of the Gujarat Giants in the past. She also played a vital role in Australia's successful Women's Ashes 2025 campaign against England. Grath picked up nine wickets overall in the Women's Ashes 2025. The 28-year-old has played 59 T20Is. She has scalped 49 wickets and amassed 764 runs till now. Garth has also taken a five-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League. In seven WPL outings, she has picked up 11 wickets. She can make an impact with her bowling and can also contribute with the bat. This can provide flexibility to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playing XI.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge Addition in RCB

With Sophie Devine not being there, England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge might open with skipper Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Premier League 2025. Wyatt scored 151 runs at an outstanding average of 50.33 in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The talented opener displayed a lot of grit while batting in challenging conditions in the UAE. Given her experience, she will play a huge role in RCB's title defence alongside Smriti Mandhana. ‘Let’s Do It Again…’ Ellyse Perry Joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Camp Ahead of WPL 2025 Opener (Watch Video).

Even after three players missing this season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad looks settled. The squad is filled with all-rounders and T20 specialists, who can change the game on any given day. Bengaluru will be one of the strong contenders to win the Women's Premier League 2025 tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).