Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 43. The Hardik Pandya-led Titans are high on confidence and sit comfortably on top of the IPL 2022 points table with just one win away from securing a playoffs berth. Titans in their next encounter take on RCB. So ahead of the encounter in IPL 2022, we bring you GT vs RCB head-to-head record, predicted playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

The Bangalore-based franchise, on the other hand, have lost two back to back matches and face an uphill task in order to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side need at least three wins from five games to stay in contention.

GT vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore have never faced each other before. So, this is the first meeting between these two sides. Apparently, no head-to-head record is available between the two. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 43 Key Players

Gujarat Titans would rely on the services of Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami while for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the key players for this match would be Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 43 Mini Battles

The duel between Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Rashid Khan and Glenn Maxwell would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 43 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (GT vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 43 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 43 Likely Playing XIs

GT Predicted Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

