Champions in their debut season, Gujarat Titans did surprise as well as impress many with their performance earlier this season. Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans were consistent all throughout the competition and deservedly got crowned winners at the end. They made some impact signings in form of skipper Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan and all of them starred in their success last season. Plus, they also unearthed some exciting young talent, the likes of which include Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who Gujarat Titans have acquired at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction.

Gujarat Titans released a total of six players ahead of the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction. With a purse of Rs 19.25 crore, one can expect them to make bids for some of the big names on offer at the auction. With a balanced squad and winning combination more or less in place, they are shaping up to be a threat once again.

GT Full Squad for IPL 2023

GT Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: To be updated.

GT Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

GT Previous Season Recap: Gujarat Titans, one of the two new teams introduced in the competition in the 2022 season, turned heads with impressive performances in the competition that saw them get crowned champions following a win over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

