One of the finest South African openers ever, Gary Kirsten celebrates his 53rd birthday on Monday (November 23), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and many others from cricket fraternity wished the southpaw. After bringing down curtains to his illustrious cricket career, Kirsten donned the coach's head and emerged as one of the best in the business. One of his biggest achievements as a coach is to guide India to the 2011 World Cup triumph. While Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan did the job on the field, the Proteas legend played his part brilliantly in the management role. MS Dhoni Once Cancelled an Event When Gary Kirsten and Other Foreign Members of Support Staff Were Not Allowed Entry.

Owing to the fact, many players credit Kirsten for India's success. In fact, Yuvraj Singh hailed the veteran as India's best coach while hailing him. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten - the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!" he tweeted while sharing a candid picture with Kirsten.

Yuvraj Singh's Message!!

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten - the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NjeORhsmYy — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 23, 2020

Extending wishes, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina also called Kirsten the 'best coach.' "To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead," he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Best Mentor!!

To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/gl0JYvezZi — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 23, 2020

Coming to Harbhajan Singh's Message, he wrote: "Happy birthday legend,Best coach,mentor,big brother @Gary_Kirsten have a great year and life full of happiness.. love always."

More Praises!!

Happy birthday legend,Best coach,mentor,big brother @Gary_Kirsten have a great year and life full of happiness.. love always.. pic.twitter.com/wTFx0KYaO1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 23, 2020

Speaking of Kirsten's cricket career, he scored 7289 and 6798 runs in 101 Test matches and 185 ODIs respectively. He bid adieu to international cricket in March 2004, but that didn't stop him from serving the game.

