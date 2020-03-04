Hardik Pandya Delighted After Hitting 37-Ball Century in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020, Says ‘Getting Into the Groove Day by Day’ (View Post)

Hardik Pandya Delighted After Hitting 37-Ball Century (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a scintillating return onto the cricket field and is ‘getting into the groove day by day’. Playing for Reliance 1 in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2020, the Baroda-born cricketer unleased his mayhem against CAG and registered a 37-ball century along with a five-wicket haul. Well, Pandya was certainly ecstatic with his all-round blitzes and one can see that in his latest Instagram post. Taking to the picture-sharing website, the all-rounder expressed his delight with his side’s 101-run triumph at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli and said he’s getting into the knick after each passing day. Hardik Pandya Ecstatic With His Comeback on the Cricket Field, Thanks Fans for Love and Support.

“Good win today, Getting into the groove day by day,” wrote Pandya while sharing his candid images from the match on Instagram. During the course of his blistering innings, the maverick smashed seven boundaries and 10 towering sixes. Riding on his brilliance, Reliance 1 posted 252 runs in the first innings. In the second innings of the match, the 26-year old showcased his ability with the ball and bagged a five-fer. As a result, CAG were bundled out for 151 runs and lost the game by 101 runs. With this sort of spectacular show, Pandya’s comeback in the national squad is set on the cards and one could see him in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Good win today 💪 Getting into the groove day by day. A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:26am PST

Pandya last played for India back in September 2019 during the T20I series against South Africa. Since then, he has been out of action owing in back issues but it seems like the cricketer has regained full fitness and is rearing to go. He is expected to feature in India’s squad taking on South Africa in the three-match ODI series at home. The opening encounter of the series will be played on March 12 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.