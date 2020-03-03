Hardik Pandya Ecstatic With His Comeback on the Cricket Field, Thanks Fans for Love and Support (View Post)

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya made a blistering comeback to the cricket field in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 and the Indian all-rounder is nothing but ecstatic with his performance. Taking to his Instagram page, the star cricketer expressed his delight of going back to the 22-yards and also thanked his fans and well-wishers from their constant love and support. Playing for Reliance 1 against Bank of Baroda, the 26-year old scored 38 runs with the help of four towering sixes and also scalped three crucial wickets, guiding his side to a 25-run victory. Well, Pandya is certainly looking in great knick and is likely to feature in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya May Land in Row for Sporting Team India Helmet in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020.

“So good to be back out there on the field where I belong, Your support keeps me going,” wrote the Baroda-born cricketer while sharing some of his candid images from the recently concluded game. Pandya was last seen in action during the T20 Series against South Africa in September 2019 and hasn’t played an international game since then. Earlier this year in January, the maverick was selected in India A’s squad for New Zealand. However, his name was withdrawn later as he failed the fitness Test.

View Post:

Nevertheless, it seems like Pandya is back to his vintage mode is rearing to go. He could well the named in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa and will look to leave a significant mark. The three-match ODI series will get underway on March 12 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.