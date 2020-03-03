Hardik Pandya Slams 37-Ball Century in DY Patil T20 Cup Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya Dons BCCI Helmet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya, who hadn’t played competitive cricket in over five months made his comeback on to the pitch during the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup. The all-rounder shone with both bat and ball on his return as he guided his side Reliance 1 to a victory. The 26-year-old has continued his stunning form in the second game as well as he scored a century off just 37 deliveries. This innings will surely give Hardik a lot of confidence and will further strengthen his claim for a spot in the Indian team for the series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya Ecstatic With His Comeback on the Cricket Field, Thanks Fans for Love and Support (View Post).

Hardik Pandya was at his destructive best during the game against CAG in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup. The Indian all-rounder smashed a 37 ball century, an innings which included seven fours and 10 sixes. It was a typical Hardik Pandya innings as he scored runs all around the park and there was very little the opposition team could do about it. Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians' All-Rounder, Announces Comeback Ahead of IPL 2020.

Watch Hardik Pandya's Knock

The Mumbai Indian’s star took V Jivarajan to the cleaners as he smashed the bowler for 26 runs in the 15th over of the game which included three sixes and two fours. The Indian all-rounder also brought up his century with a brilliant maximum over the mid-wicket region. His innings took Reliance 1 to a score of 252/5 in their 20 overs.

The Century

37 ball Hundred For Hardik Pandya 🔥 #DYPATILT20 What A Way To Bring Up His Century. 7 fours And 10 Sixes Only 8 Dot Balls In His Innings. Kung Fu Pandya Rocks #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/rpwNTvTJoq — Sujoy (@SujoyBarg07) March 3, 2020

Hardik Pandya is expected to play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2020. Team India, who are yet to announce their squad for the ODI series against South Africa will be keeping a close eye his performances and the 26-year-old may get a called-up for the national team.