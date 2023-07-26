Following her antics in the third ODI against Bangladesh women, India women captain, Harmanpreet Kaur was slammed for showing unruly behaviour. The Indian captain first smashed the stumps with the bat after being declared LBW and then gave some earful to the umpire. Lastly, the right-handed batter disrespected the Bangladeshi players during a photosession in the post-match presentation session. ICC Bans Harmanpreet Kaur for Next Two International Matches for Breaching Code of Conduct During IND W vs BAN W 3rd ODI

Harmanpreet’s unruly behaviour attracted criticisms from across the world with the latest one being Mithali Raj, the former Indian captain. In a column for the Hindustan times, the former cricketer wrote that Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour was truly unacceptable.

“Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers. Earlier, women’s cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport. It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn’t forget the game is above individuals. While Harman’s anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn’t be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there,” said Mithali Raj.

Since Mithali vacated the T20I captaincy post in 2016, Harmanpreet Kaur took over the reigns of leading the team from her. In her column, she opined that the Indian women captain should have reported to the match referee if she had any issue with poor umpiring decisions.

Further talking about how Harmanpreet disrespected the opposition, Mithali opined, “A team is expected to show respect to the opposition, especially in this particular series where one must give credit to Bangladesh for how they played and fought hard. This is good for the sport, for women’s cricket. If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman’s behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious.”

