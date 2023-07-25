India women team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has been suspended for two international games after breaching ICC’s code of Conduct. The ICC found her guilty of breaching its code of conduct after her antics in the India women vs Bangladesh women third ODI.

ICC Bans Harmanpreet Kaur for Next Two International Matches

Harmanpreet Kaur has been reprimanded for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third #BANvIND ODI 😯https://t.co/3AYoTq1hV3 — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)