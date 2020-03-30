Here's How Much Money Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donated to COVID-19 Relief

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Mumbai, March 30: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and he husband, cricketer superstar Virat Kohli, have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs. 3 crore towards the cause. Anushka on Monday morning tweeted: "Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndaFightsCorona."

Virat too took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," he wrote.

