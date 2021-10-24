India takes on rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash. The India vs Pakistan cricket match is sure to catch eyeballs not just in the respective countries but in whole of Asia as well. In fact, around the globe. The two rivals don’t face-off much on cricket field these days and thus the game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has high stakes involved. Meanwhile, if you are residing in Nepal and are looking to catch the live streaming online of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 match apart from TV channel telecast then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out India vs Pakistan viewing options in Nepal. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India to Beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia are the other teams in Group 2. Meanwhile, the encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be the first game of the tournament for both the sides.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast in Nepal?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, cricket match will be telecast live by Star Sports Network. Star happens to be the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2021 in India as well. So, fans in Nepal can tune into Star Sports to watch IND vs PAK T20 match live. IND vs PAK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Online in Nepal?

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match live streaming online in Nepal will be available on YuppTV mobile app and on its official website. So, for IND vs PAK T20 match viewing option in Nepal fans can access YuppTV.

The last time India took on Pakistan was during the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli-led India defeated Pakistan in that encounter to continue the unbeaten run against rivals in World Cups. As far as India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 World Cups is concerned, it stands at 5-0 in favour of India (including India’s Bowl Out win).

