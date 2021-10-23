India and Pakistan take on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 and this is going to be the first match for both the sides in the tournament. There’s no doubt about India starting as favourites to win the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match. However, Pakistan have the ability to spring a surprise. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match? Staying the India vs Pakistan win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.IND vs PAK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16.

So, what has Google predicted for the big India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match. No surprises here, as per Google Win Probability India are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Indian 64% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Pakistan has 36% chance of winning the game. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Did You Know Babar Azam has Never Played Against India in T20Is?

Who Will Win India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Match?

Credits: Google

For the uninitiated, Pakistan have never lost to India in the T20 World Cup. In five meetings between these two, India have emerged victorious all the times with one game in 2007 T20 World Cup ending in a tie but Men in Blue won the Bowl Out, which was then required to determine the winner of tied game instead of Super Over. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan face-off for the first time in any format since the 2019 ODI World Cup at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

