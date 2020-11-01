Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 54. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 1, 2020. KKR is led by Eoin Morgan, while RR plays under the captaincy of Steve Smith. It is a must-win game for both teams to keep their hope for playoffs alive. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs RR IPL 2020 live streaming online details along with live telecast on TV. KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Rajasthan Royals is at the 6th position, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the 7th spot. Both teams have bagged 12 points so far. Even a victory for here for either one will not guarantee them the berth for playoffs as their net run rate is weak. RR defeated Kings XI Punjab in their last game, while KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter of IPL season 13. KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Ben Stokes, Varun Chakravarthy and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. This is the 54th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KKR vs RR game for its online fans in India.

