The Rajasthan Royals looked dead and buried just a week ago in the Indian Premier League 2020 but back to back wins has given them a chance to have a shot at playoffs qualification. They face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game of the pool stage and it is a must-win contest for either side. If we talk about momentum, KKR are at the opposite end of the spectrum in comparison to the Royals with two defeats in the last two. Change in leadership has had little effect on the inconsistent display by Kolkata. Bowling is a bit of worry for both these teams and one that can improve in this department stands a chance to win. Ahead of the KKR versus RR game, we take a look at the players to watch out for the game. KKR vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 54.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ben Stokes

He came at the halfway point for Rajasthan Royals and after a slow start, the world’s best all-rounder is having his impact on the team’s performance. He already has a hundred to his name and will be charged up to face Kolkata. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 54.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sanju Samson

He started the tournament with a bang, scoring runs at breathtaking pace but as the case has been with him for the past many years, he faded away soon. But a 25 ball 48 in a crucial juncture against Punjab must have given him a lot of confidence. He holds the aces for Rajasthan in the top order with a wide range of shots he possesses.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jofra Archer

19 wickets in 13 games for the Englishman who has been the standout bowler for Rajasthan. KKR have had their troubles in the top order this season and in such a high-pressure game, Jofra Archer is the kind of bowler they would like to avoid.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Eoin Morgan

Under pressure from all corners who are berating his captaincy skills, Eoin Morgan is a man under pressure. A quality batsman who can effortlessly change the tempo of any game, Eoin Morgan will love to prove his critics wrong with a captains knock against RR when it matters the most for his team.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Varun Chakravarthy

One of the finds of the Indian Premier League, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has bagged 15 wickets so far at an economy rate of 7. He certainly has the potential to play for India and his immediate focus will be to stifle the likes of Ben Stokes and co in the middle phase of the RR innings.

In a do or die battles like these, the side batting first and putting runs on the board invariably has the upper hand. The RR and KKR battle will likely follow the same pattern.

