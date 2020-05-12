ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar for His ‘3 Hurting Bouncers and I Can Dismiss Steve Smith on 4th Ball’ Tweet Over a Cricket Poll

ICC Trolled Shoaib Akhtar for His Comments (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with a perfect response to Shoaib Akhtar’s claims that even now he can dismiss Steve Smith off his fourth delivery. Akhtar was responding to a poll on Twitter where he was pitted against Australian batsman Smith. Reacting to being paired with the World No 1 Test batsman, Akhtar said he could dismiss the Australian in his fourth delivery after three consecutive ‘hurting bouncers’. The former Pakistan pacer’s tweet meant that Smith would stand no chance against him and ICC may have just found the right way to mock Akhtar over his response. Three Hurting Bouncers and He’s Out: Shoaib Akhtar Believes He Can Dominate Steve Smith ‘Even Today’ (View Tweet).

"Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol," Akhtar had said quoting a @ESPNcricinfo poll that paired 20 top cricketers – both past and present – with each other and asked fans to pick one pair that they would love to watch go against each other. Shoaib Akhtar Denies ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ Incident With Virender Sehwag, Also Reveals He had Gone to Hit Harbhajan Singh in Hotel Room (Watch Video).

Akhtar was pitted against Smith, who currently sits on top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. And his reply left many confused as to if he was downplaying the contest. Many also replied to Akhtar’s comment. But ICC seems to have comes up with the best one.

In a series of images, the Twitter account of the apex cricket body trolled the Rawalpindi Express. ICC used three images, the first of which was of basketball legend Michael Jordan reading something. The second image shows he is reading Akhtar’s reply to the poll. And the third image shows him breaking into laughter after reading the tweet. ICC’s hilarious reply left fans in splits with many praising the twitter account for their post.

Meanwhile, Akhtar has been quite vocal on social media in recent times and has been making quite controversial statements on Twitter. Recently he confronted Virender Sehwag’s statements about telling Akhtar ‘Baap, Baap Hota Hain (A Father is always a father)’ when the Rawalpindi Express asked Sehwag to hoot shot a six off his bowling. Akhtar also landed in legal trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his statements over Umar Akmal’s bowling.