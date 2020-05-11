Three Hurting Bouncers and He’s Out: Shoaib Akhtar Believes He Can Dominate Steve Smith ‘Even Today’ (View Tweet)

Shoaib Akhtar Vs Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Steve Smith is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era and his record in modern-day cricket speaks volumes of his capabilities. The Australian star made a mockery of some of the best bowling line-ups and proved his mettle in all the parts of the world. However, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that he can torment the top-ranked Test batsman even today. According to the 44-year-old, he would dismiss Smith in the fourth balls after delivering three ‘hurting bouncers.’ Shoaib Akhtar Denies ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ Incident With Virender Sehwag.

Recently, ESPNcricinfo asked the cricket fans to pick the winner between the probable battles of two particular players. In the contest, Smith was against the Rawalpindi express. So, when Akhtar came across the quiz, he made it clear that he would have easily dominated the battle. “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,” wrote Akhtar while retweeting ESPNcricinfo’s post. The former Pakistani pace sensation was known for his furious and deadly bouncers through which he has hurt many batsmen. In fact, he still holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in international cricket. i.e. 161.3 kmph.

View Tweet:

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

During Australia vs Pakistan Test series last year, the former Pakistani paceman also claimed that Smith doesn’t have a ‘proper technique or style’ and he would have tried to hurt the batsman with short deliveries. “I am surprised how he does it. He has no technique or style but has bravery. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him (3 or 4 on his face). I would have tried to hurt him,” said Akhtar in his Youtube channel.