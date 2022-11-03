Lahore, Nov 3: Pakistan captain Babar Azam, former stars Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Mohammad Hafeez led the country's cricket fraternity in condemning the attack on former Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan during his rally in Wazirabad, eastern Pakistan, on Thursday. A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Imran Khan, wounding him in both his legs. The gunman was arrested at the scene and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Imran Khan Attack: Babar Azam Condemns Assassination Bid on Former Pakistan Prime Minster

The attack happened while Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their first World Cup title in 1992, was leading a protest convoy of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), supporters in Wazirabad and was heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. Imran is reported to be safe and admitted to a hospital. One person has reportedly died and seven have been wounded in the attack.

Following the incident, some of Pakistan's former and current cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the attack and prayed for the wellbeing of the former Pakistan captain, who was known for encouraging and promoting young players, picking them literally from the streets and making them international stars. Current Pakistan captain Babar Azam said in a tweet, "Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen."

Other current and former Pakistan cricketers joined him in condemning the attack. "Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. I strongly condemn the attack," wrote former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter. He also released a video message to express his views on the incident. In the message, he said such incidents should end as hearts were not strong enough to listen to such news now.

Wasim Akram, one of the players groomed by Imran Khan, said he was deeply disturbed by the incident in Wazirabad. "Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers are with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity," wrote Akram in his social media post.

Another cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez prayed for Imran's safety and speedy recovery. "Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen (Praying hands emoji)," tweeted cricketer Mohammad Hafeez. "The Dangerous game of bloodbath is on in Pakistani politics.. Allah Reham #ImranKhanInjured, #PakistaniPolitics," wrote former player Faisal Iqbal in his tweet. Spinner Saeed Ajmal wrote in his tweet,"Strongly condemn the Attack on @ImranKhanPTI May he Get well soon."

