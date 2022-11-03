Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam condemned the heinous attack on the nation's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which took place on November 3, Thursday. Khan suffered a bullet injury to his leg during his rally in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province. The attack also resulted in one death and left several others injured.

Babar Azam Condemns Attack on Imran Khan:

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022

