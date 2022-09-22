After suffering a painful defeat in the opening match of the series, the Men in Blue would be determined to go out there and pull off a win when they take on Australia in the 2nd T20I on Friday, September 22. Rohit Sharma and his men did well with the bat, with Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav among the run-scorers. But it was the bowling unit that let Team India down in the first match as Australia chased down a 200+ total with four deliveries remaining. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Nagpur

Come Friday, the Indian think tank could come up with some changes in the playing XI in the second T20I. Rahul would open with skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli will walk in at number three. Suryakumar Yadav comes in at four as usual and Hardik Pandya at five. Both Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik are also expected to retain their spots in the playing XI as well.

However, it is the bowling department that can have a few changes in this match. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness remains a mystery with the ace bowler not featuring in the first T20I. It is safe to say that India missed his services at the death and on Friday, fans can expect him to be named in the playing XI, if he is cleared to compete. Umesh Yadav would then make way for him. Harshal Patel, despite an average show in Mohali, would keep his place while there can be question marks raised on the selection of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not performed well for some time.

If Chahal is replaced, then Ravi Ashwin would be the automatic replacement for the leg-spinner in India's XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is known to be very skillful in the powerplay, can have the luxury of bowling three overs up front if Bumrah is named in the XI.

India Likely Playing XI vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah/Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).