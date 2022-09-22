India will look to bounce back from their 1st match defeat when they take on Australia again in the 2nd T20I 2022 match on September 23 (Friday). The clash will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Maharashtra. The Men in Blue will head into this game trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after a four-wicket defeat in the opening game in Mohali. For Australia, they will aim to seal the series victory here with winning this contest. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND vs AUS 2nd T20I playing XI, head-to-head records and other stats you need to know. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Match in Nagpur

Rohit Sharma would be worried after his bowling department's toothless display in the first match where Aussie batters Cameron Green and Matthew Wade smashed them mercilessly. However, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah might make it to the starting XI after being rested in the first match. This T20I series is like a practice session for India to get ready for the T20 World Cup 2022 and a platform to sort out the best possible playing XI for the showcase event. On the other hand, Australia, after winning a thriller in Mohali, would look to continue their winning start to the series. IND vs AUS: Team India Arrives in Nagpur Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022, Receives Rousing Welcome (Watch Video)

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with 13 wins while Australia have won ten times. One game had ended in a no result.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah would be the key players for India while Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis' performances will be crucial for Australia if they are to win this match and series as well.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I game, Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia's 2nd T20I match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on September 23, 2022 (Friday). The 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

AUS Likely Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).