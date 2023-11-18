Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes Glenn Maxwell will have to bowl very well in the Men’s ODI World Cup final happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday if the Indian batters are able to handle leg-spinner Adam Zampa well. Zampa enters Sunday’s final as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, picking 22 scalps at an average of 21.40 and economy rate of 5.47. On the other hand, Maxwell’s economy rate has been 4.72, and even took a stunning 4-40 against India at Rajkot in September. Pat Cummins Reflects on Ahmedabad Pitch Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Says ‘Ready for Anything They’ll Throw at Us’.

"The Indians play spin pretty well and I think if they play sensibly they'll probably handle Zampa pretty well, which means that Maxwell's going to have to bowl really well. I think Maxwell's bowling has been very good so far, but he's got to maintain that level against India. I think if the Indians get on top of Zampa, that'll mean that Maxwell's going to have to bowl really well," said Chappell to Wide World of Sports.

Talking further about Maxwell’s part-time off-spin bowling, Chappell said, "I think that's a big part of his bowling, the thought that he's put into it. So he could be crucial, particularly if the Indians get hold of Zampa; they're going to really need something from Maxwell down the other end."

In terms of fast-bowling Josh Hazlewood has been the best Australia pacer in the tournament, capturing 14 wickets at an average of 27.78 and economy rate of 4.67. Mitchell Starc has picked 13 wickets at an average of 36.38 and economy rate of 6.14, while captain Pat Cummins has bagged 13 wickets while averaging 37 and at an economy rate of 6.05. Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Pose With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell Ahead of IND vs AUS Final.

"Australia's strength is their pace bowling. So if you get the best out of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood, that's a very good start. If you get good bowling out of Zampa, that'll be a bonus," concluded Chappell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).