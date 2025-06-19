Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson unveiled the prestigious Tendulkar-Anderson trophy ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England, starting June 20. The decision to rename the India-England Test series from the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was taken last month. On the eve of the first Test in Leeds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of both legendary cricketers posing with the iconic trophy. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Leeds.

Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Unveil Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Two cricketing icons. One special recognition 🤝 The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson pose alongside the new 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣-𝙏𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙡𝙠𝙖𝙧 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙮 🏆#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @sachin_rt | @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/4lDCFTud21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2025

