Mumbai, July 27: The fourth day of the Manchester Test saw India start the uphill climb of overcoming a 311-run first innings lead with a resillient third wicket stand between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, still going strong at 174 runs. Let us look at records/milestones established during this partnership. KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Slam 500-Plus Runs in England Series, Joins Sunil Gavaskar in Elite List.

KL Rahul Chasing Sunil Gavaskar's Greatness

KL Rahul. (Photo: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul became only the second Asian opener after Sunil Gavaskar (542 runs against England in 1979) to score 500-runs or more in a series in England, currently at 508 runs in eight innings at an average of 72.57, with two centuries and two fifties.

KL Rahul Completes 9,000 International Runs

KL Rahul in action. (Photo credits: X/@Cric_records45)

The elegant right-hander also touched the 9,000 international runs mark, with 9,073 runs in 219 matches and 256 innings made by the day end, at an average of 40.14. In his career, he has made 19 centuries and 59 fifties, with best score of 199. In Tests, he currently stands at 3,765 runs in 62 Tests at an average of 36.20, with 10 centuries and 19 fifties in 109 innings.

Gill Overtakes Kohli for Most Successful SENA Tour

Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Gill overtook Virat, his idol, for most successful South Africa, England, New Zealand, South Africa (SENA) nation tour, with 697 runs in eight innings so far, including three centuries and a fifty at an average of over 99. He overtook Virat's tally of 692 runs against Australia back in 2014, which consisted of four tons and a fifty, with batting average of 86.50.

Gill Secures Second-Most Successful Test Series by an Indian Captain

Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X @VVSLaxman281)

Gill overtook Virat Kohli (655 runs against England at home in 2016/17), to register second-most successful series by an Indian captain, currently standing at 697 runs. He is just 36 runs away from overtaking Gavaskar, who scored 732 runs against West Indies at home during 1978/79 series, including four centuries and a fifty.

The Duo on Verge of Landmark Centuries

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. (Photo: X/@BCCI)

With Gill (78*) and Rahul (87*), both are on verge of historic tons. Gill could join Don Bradman and Gavaskar for most Test centuries in a series as captain (4) and Rahul could become the first Indian opener to score three centuries in in a single England series.