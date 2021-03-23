India defeated England by 66 runs in the first ODI of the three-game series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23, 2021 (Tuesday). With this win, Virat Kohli’s team have taken a 1-0 lead in the series and it is the first time they have won the opening game of a series on the tour. India vs England Highlights 1st ODI, 2021.

It was a great game for the two debutants in the Indian camp in Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna as the duo played an important part in the team’s victory. Pandya was sensational with the bat, helping India to post a 300+ run score while Krishna was great with the ball, and showed great character in restricting the explosive English batting. Hardik Pandya Consoles Emotional Krunal After He Breaks Down Into Tears Following Sensational Knock in 1st ODI.

England’s fragile middle order has been their undoing in the tour so far, which was evident in the Test as well as the T20I series and was also on display in today’s game. After an explosive start by Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, the English batsmen collapsed throwing away a brilliant start, allowing India to get back and eventually win the game. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from India vs England 1st ODI.

# Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna made their ODI debuts for India

# Krunal Pandya scored his maiden ODI half-century, which is the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODIs

# Prasidh Krishna (4/54) registered the best figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut

# This was England’s second-heaviest defeat in ODIs since April 2015

# This was the first time in their last five ODI series that India have won the opening game

The second ODI will be played on March 26, 2021 (Friday) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India will be aiming to secure another series on the tour with a win while England will be looking to get themselves back into the tie, gaining some momentum ahead of the final game.

