India and New Zealand face off against each other in match 28 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams had disappointing starts and will be looking to bounce back. So ahead of the IND vs NZ, T20 WC clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key players and other things to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Pakistan Top Group 2 Table With Hat-Trick of Wins.

India were underwhelming in their opening match of the Super 12 stage against Pakistan as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat to their arch-rivals, their first at the World T20s. Meanwhile, New Zealand also came up short against Babar Azam’s men as they were unable to get over the line in a close encounter. Both sides have hopes of advancing from the group and know a win in this fixture will put them in pole position. Hardik Pandya Returns To Bowling In Nets Ahead Of India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Tie (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ, T20 Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have met each other 16 times in T20I and it is the Black Caps who have the better head-to-head record with 8 wins while the Men in Blue have six victories to their name. Two games have ended in a draw. Meanwhile, India have lost both the encounter between the teams at the World T20s

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28, Key Players

KL Rahul and Jaspirt Bumrah will play an important role for India in the game while Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi will have huge responsibilities for New Zealand.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28, Mini-Battles

KL Rahul vs Trent Boult will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Kane Williamson vs Mohammad Shami will also be an important clash.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). The IND vs NZ encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs NZ match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs NZ live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

