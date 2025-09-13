It is time for the biggest rivalry in the history of cricket. The India national cricket team are set to lock horns with neighbours/ arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 T20I fixture is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, the same venue where both India and Pakistan played their respective first Group A games. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

Amid much controversy and uncertainty, it is finally time for the India vs Pakistan T20I Group A fixture. This will be the second game for the rivals since their independence in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. In the first game, the Men In Blue were up against hosts UAE. The match was clinched with absolute domination by India, who bundled UAE first for just 57 runs, and then chased the target in 4.3 overs, scoring 60/1, winning by nine wickets. The Green Shirts too had a good win in their first game against Oman. Batting first, Pakistan scored 160/7 and made Oman all-out for just 67, winning by 93. But, the IND vs PAK match is very different, having prestige and the highest stakes on line.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A T20I is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 14, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). During this time, the sky in Dubai is predicted to be clear, with no chances of rain visible in the forecast. So, a match uninterrupted by rainfall will be expected. The temperature is speculated to start hot, warm and humid at around 35 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but a dip to 32 degrees Celsius can be expected later. India vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 and Who Will Win IND vs PAK T20I?.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

With the weather being hot and humid, batting is expected to be even tougher at the Dubai International Stadium. Spinners are expected to get good help if they bowl with good variation and in the right areas. The ball might grip and turn better in the prevalent hot temperature. Scoring big will be a challenge, but something defendable can be produced if played correctly during the middle overs.

