Mumbai, September 27: Team India may have entered the Men's T20 Asia Cup final in commanding fashion—winning all their group and Super Four matches—but one glaring weakness has cast a shadow over their otherwise dominant run: poor fielding. Throughout the tournament, India’s fielding standards have not matched their batting and bowling prowess. Several dropped catches, coupled with moments of sloppy ground fielding, have gifted opposition teams valuable runs. Singles were often converted into doubles, allowing opponents to relieve pressure at crucial stages. While these lapses did not cost India in the earlier rounds, such mistakes could prove decisive in a high-stakes final against arch-rivals Pakistan. IND vs PAK Final on PVR Inox! Asia Cup 2025 Summit Clash To Be Screened Live Ad-Free Reportedly Across 100+ Cinema Halls in India, Here's How You Can Watch.

The Indian coaching staff is well aware of this concern. Head coach and support staff are expected to put extra emphasis on fielding drills ahead of the big clash. The focus will be on sharper catching, quicker reflexes inside the circle, and cutting off easy runs in the outfield. With the final likely to be a tense affair, the team understands that even small mistakes could swing the momentum.

Fans, too, have not missed the flaws. Social media has been flooded with reactions pointing out India’s inconsistent fielding efforts. While praising the team’s unbeaten run, many supporters have urged the players to tighten up in the field before facing Pakistan.

As the final approaches, India’s players will look to put their fielding lapses behind them and deliver a complete performance. Against Pakistan, every run saved and every catch taken could make the difference between lifting the Asia Cup trophy or finishing as runner-up. Mike Hesson Remains Optimistic Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Pakistan Head Coach Says, ‘Only Match That Really Counts Is Final Against India’.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale. For India, better fielding may just be the key to sealing the championship because Pakistan have had an even poorer performance when it comes to fielding, and they have dropped more catches and conceded more runs to mistakes in the field.

