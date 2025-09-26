Dubai, Sep 26: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson brushed aside concerns over back-to-back defeats to India in the ongoing Asia Cup, insisting that the only result that truly matters is the upcoming final against their arch-rivals on Sunday. India had beaten Pakistan convincingly in both previous meetings in this edition, first by seven wickets in the group stage and then by six wickets in the Super 4s. “We know that we played on the 14th. We played on the 21st. But really, the only match that really counts is the one at the end. And that will be our focus. Trying to play our best game when it counts,” he said after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday to seal their place in the final. Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reportedly Left Annoyed After Indian Players Avoid Customary Handshake Post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

"So now it’s up to us to make the most of it. And I think all the games that have happened up to this point now have been around trying to get yourself in a position to win the trophy. And that’s what we’ve been talking about the whole time,” he added. This year’s final will be historic, as India and Pakistan have never faced each other in an Asia Cup title match since the tournament’s inception in Sharjah in 1984. Away from the pitch, Pakistan’s media manager Naeem Gillani — who had previously denied access to Indian reporters — allowed a question from the travelling press contingent on Thursday.

Asked about the team’s reaction to outside noise and impending ICC hearings for players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf over provocative gestures, Hesson said: “Look, my message is we just focus on the cricket and that’s certainly what we’ll be doing. Those things, you probably know more about than me. I deal with the cricket side. In terms of gestures, look, there’s always a bit of passion, in terms of when you’re in high-pressure games. But we will be having our focus on playing a good game and focusing on the cricket, and that’s part of my job.”

The Pakistan coach also dismissed suggestions that his players are struggling to read spinners from the hand. “I have heard a number of people say we are not picking the ball from the hand. And I’ve answered that question before. For example, when Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lankan leg-spinner) bowls, we know that he’s a googly bowler. Mike Hesson Reveals 'Handshake Row' With Indian Cricketers Reason Behind Salman Agha Skipping Post-Match Presentation After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

And it really has nothing to do with picking the ball from the hand. It’s actually being able to play it off the pitch or being able to get your body into a good position.” Instead, he pointed to decision-making under pressure as the bigger issue. “We’ve been a little bit tentative. These pitches are also pretty challenging as every side has found out after the Powerplay. It’s really difficult,” Hesson admitted.

