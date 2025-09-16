Mumbai, September 16: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has issued a statement after being falsely accused of commenting on Team India’s handshake snub against Pakistan after Sunday's group stage clash at the ongoing Asia Cup. After India clinched a seven-wicket win against Pakistan, the players walked straight into the dressing room without shaking hands with the opposition players. Soon after, a quote began spreading across social media suggesting Ponting had criticised the behaviour of Indian players for refusing to leave the team’s dressing room to shake hands with Pakistan players after the game. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel Awarded ‘Impact Player of the Match’ Medal Following Win Over Pakistan (Watch Video).

As per Fox Sports, X users falsely claimed Ponting made the comment on Sky Sports that, “This match will be remembered forever with India as the big loser. The way the Pakistani team wanted to shake hands at the end has immortalised them as champions of the gentleman’s game with India as the perpetual loser." Netizens quickly fumed up and slammed Ponting for his comments on the Men in Blue. Clarifying the same, Ponting issued a statement on X.

Ricky Ponting Fumes Over Fake Claims

I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 16, 2025

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, speaking at the press conference after the match, stated that India’s refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani opponents was a decision taken in alignment with the Indian government. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Performers From India vs Pakistan Clash, From Suryakumar Yadav to Axar Patel; Check Full List.

India’s actions did not sit well with PCB and ACC chair Mohsin Naqvi, who later stated that the Pakistani board had lodged a complaint with the ICC and called for the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup. The India-Pakistan clash occurred despite calls for boycotting the game, and the two sides are likely to face off again in the tournament, in the Super Four stage and the final, if both progress.

