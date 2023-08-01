The three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between West Indies and India is currently leveled at one each. India won the series opener and then West Indies bounced back to draw level. Now both sides will be looking to clinch the series in the third and final match. The IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 takes place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago and has a start time of 07:00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs WI Dream11 prediction fantasy team for the 3rd ODI below. IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Even though India won the first match, the batsmen struggled to get going. And the Indian batsmen once again failed to put up a good show in the second ODI. Team India batsmen will be under pressure as they look to put up a good show. Having said that, Virat Kohli who was rested for the second T20I could well be rested for the series decider as well.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Shai Hope (IND) and Ishan Kishan (IND) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for IND vs WI fantasy team. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Rohit Sharma (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs WI we will go with three all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Kyle Mayers (WI) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Alzarri Joseph (WI), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Shardul Thakur (IND) can be the bowlers in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Shai Hope (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Shardul Thakur (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs WI whereas Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).