After securing a whitewash in the ODI series, India would now have their sights set on repeating the same kind of domination when they lock horns with West Indies in the T2OIs, the first of which begins on February 16 in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma's start to life as full-time ODI captain began on a high. Not only did India win the series but what was impressive was Sharma's captaincy, as he rotated the bowlers carefully, set tight fields and thwarted the opposition. In all three ODIs, West Indies failed to score even 200 runs. But they are a different side when it comes to playing T20Is. The two-time T20 World Champions beat England in a scintillating five-match series before they arrived in India and Kieron Pollard would urge his side to enter this series with a similar spirit. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah Inaugurate New National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru (See Pics)

Also, players, who fetched big money at the auction like Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and also Ishan Kishan, would be one of the areas of focus in the series. On paper, India have a clear advantage but the West Indies side are packed with T20 superstars who know how to win matches in the shortest format of the game. Here are some suggestions for building your Dream11 fantasy team for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your wicketkeeper.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND) can be the batters.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (WI) and Roston Chase (WI) can be the all-rounders in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (IND) Sheldon Cottrell (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Odean Smith (WI) can form the bowling attack of the side.

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team while Odean Smith (WI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

