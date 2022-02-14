BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah inaugurated the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday, February 14. NCA head and former cricket legend VVS Laxman was also present.

See Pics:

The new National cricket Academy starts from today ..laid the foundation stone of the new place today in bengaluru @bcci pic.twitter.com/VPHYxcC4yH — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 14, 2022

