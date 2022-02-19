Already having wrapped up the series, India would be heading to the 3rd T20I against West Indies with a lot of confidence and momentum, seeking to complete another clean sweep over the Caribbean side. The hosts have been clinical, to say the least in both the games played so far. In the first match, barring Nicholas Pooran and cameos from Kyle Mayers and Kieron Pollard, no batter got going and India eventually chased down the total, despite a small hiccup. In the second game played a day ago, the hosts batted first and posted an imposing 186/5 despite struggling to score early runs. West Indies responded well and despite knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, India came out on top with an eight-run win, effectively sealing the series win ahead of the last match. Virat Kohli Given Bio-Bubble Break by BCCI, To Miss Third T20I Against West Indies

India are reportedly set to be without both their half-centurions from the 2nd T20I--Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant with the BCCI giving them a break from the bio-bubble. That opens up opportunities for Rohit Sharma to try out some players from the bench. In Kohli's absence. Shreyas Iyer is likely to come into the squad while Ishan Kishan is expected to don the wicketkeeper's gloves with Pant on a break. Also, there can be room for accomodating another batter or even a bowler, based on the team's requirements. Rishabh Pant Also Given Break, Wicketkeeper To Skip Third T20I Against West Indies, Sri Lanka T20Is

It is likely that there would be other changes with the captain and team management deciding to try out other players. The 3rd T20I might seem to be a dead rubber but it isn't. India would reportedly be the top-ranked T20I side if they manage to beat West Indies in the 3rd match.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and West Indies have faced each other in 19 times in T20Is. India hold a clear advantage when it comes to the head-to-head record with 12 victories while the West Indies have won six matches. One match between these two teams produced no result.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Key Players

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal would be key players in a team that has a lot of in-form talented performers. West Indies meanwhile, would once again rely on Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell to make a difference and potentially win the last game as a consolation victory. Wasim Jaffer Shares Hilarious Meme To Highlight India’s Dominance at Home After Men in Blue Secure T20I Series Win Against West Indies

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Mini Battles

Among the many key battles in this match, one to watch out for would be the duel between Rohit Sharma and Roston Chase. Chase has got the better of the Indian captain in both T20Is and Rohit Sharma would definitely have a score to settle. The other contest fans can look forward to would be the one between Nicholas Pooran and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 20, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on TV. Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming of the match on online platforms.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

