India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: A star-studded India A will take on Australia A in a two-match unofficial Test series 2025, part of Australia A's tour of India, which will also see three unofficial One-Day Internationals (ODIS). India A will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, who is eyeing a Team India recall ahead of IND vs WI 2025 series, while Australia A are yet to announce their captain, with several contenders in the squad available. Shreyas Iyer Named Captain of India A After Asia Cup 2025 Snub As BCCI Announce Squad for Multi-Day Matches Against Australia A.

Iyer will have players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, and Khaleel Ahmed to rally around other young guns like Yash Thakur, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, and Tanush Kotian.

Australia A, too, have Test players in their squad, with Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, and Todd Murphy in their ranks, along with many, who are touring India for the first-time.

When is India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India A will be locking horns with Australia A in a two-match Unofficial Test series 2025, with the IND A vs AUS A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025, being played on September 16, starting 9:30 PM IST (Indian Stand Time). The IND A vs AUS A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. India A Squad For ODI Series Against Australia A Announced: Rajat Patidar Named Captain for 1st Match, Tilak Varma to Lead in Remaining Games; Riyan Parag, Gurjapneet Singh Selected

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official announcement yet for live telecast viewing options for the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Therefore, the IND A vs AUS A 1st Unofficial Test Match is not expected to have any live telecast viewing options. For India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Similarly, no live streaming viewing options for the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 will be available in India. Those wishing to get live score updates of the IND A vs AUA A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 can check the social media handles of BCCI and Cricket Australia, and their respective websites.

