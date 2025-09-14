India national cricket team is all set to tour Australia for an ODI series in October. Ahead of that, India A is also going for an exposure tour and they will play a three-match ODI series against Australia A. BCCI has announced the India A squad for the Australia tour. Rajat Patidar has been appointed the captain. The squad has seen many new names, including the breakout stars like Vipraj Nigam, Priyansh Arya, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge. Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni also got their opportunities. Sachin Tendulkar Not in Contention for BCCI President, Clarifies SRT Sports Management.

India A Squad For ODI Series Against Australia A Announced

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 India A squad for one-day series against Australia A announced. All The Details 🔽https://t.co/V8QokLO6zr — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)