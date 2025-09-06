Shreyas Iyer was named captain of the India A Cricket Team, which would play two multi-day matches against Australia A that would start from September 16. The right-hander has been the topic of a lot of discussion after he was not selected in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and now, he has been handed the responsibility of the India A team, which features names like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel and also Devdutt Padikkal, among others. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the India A squad for the multi-day matches against Australia A on Saturday, September 6. KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be included in the India A Cricket Team for the IND A vs AUS A 2nd multi-day match, replacing two players from the original squad. Shreyas Iyer the Magician! Indian Cricketer Performs Magic Trick With Cards As He Joins B7 Magic Bar Tour (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer Named Captain of India A

🚨 NEWS 🚨 India A squad for two multi-day matches against Australia A announced. Details 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/PJI6lWxeEQ pic.twitter.com/2gqZogQKnN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2025

