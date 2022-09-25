India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will face off against each other in match 7 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Gujarat Giants are the early pace setters in the Legends League Cricket 2022 as they sit at the top of the points table after two games. The Giants are undefeated with two wins and a no-result. Meanwhile, India Capitals have registered only one win in three matches and will be looking to improve on that.

When Is India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 25, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 04:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

