India will be high on confidence entering the three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka following their dominating performances against the West Indies. The IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 will be played at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) as teams aim for a winning start. The hosts have made a number of changes to their squad so we bring you India’s likely playing XI for the 1st T20I match against Sri Lanka. India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

The hosts have a much-changed squad for this tour as several key players return to the team while many of them are rested as well. Ishan Kishan had a difficult series against West Indies but the management has faith in him and is likely to retain his place in the first game. Rohit Sharma will open the batting alongside his Mumbai Indians compatriot. India T20I Squad for Sri Lanka Series 2022: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Rested, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson Return.

Sanju Samson returns to the international setup and will bat at number three in place of rested Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer is likely to replace injured Suryakumar Yadav. Venkatesh Iyer was sensational against the Caribbean side and will retain his place at number five in the team. Deepak Hooda is likely to be another batting all-rounder in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja is back and will slot straight into his bowling all-rounder role for the national team. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj supporting him. Yuzvendra Chahal is set to be the primary spinner.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

