India and Sri Lanka face off against each other in the 2nd Test match of the series. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 11, 2022 (Saturday) onwards as both teams aim to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India’s likely playing XI for the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka can scroll down below for details. India vs Sri Lanka 2022: KSCA Allows 100 Percent Crowd for Pink-Ball Test in Bengaluru.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will continue to open the batting for India and will be supported by Mayank Agarwal upfront. Hanuma Vihari did well in the number three position in the last game and will retain his place. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to come in at his regular fourth spot. IND vs SL 2022: Axar Patel Added to India’s Squad for Day-Night Test Against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer had an impressive outing at number five and will keep his place in the team. Rishabh Pant will be India’s wicket-keeper for the match. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin will be the all-rounders on the team.

Axar Patel is back for India and is likely to replace Jayant Yadav in the team if India persists with three spinners. Mohammed Siraj is an option as an extra speedster. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team’s pace attack. Mohammed Shami is expected to support the star speedster.

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

