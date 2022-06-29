India takes on England in the fifth Test, the game is part of the Test series which was played last year. After the fourth Test, India’s tour of England was cut short due to COVID-19 and the fifth and final Test was rescheduled to this year. India currently leads the five-game series 2-1 and will be looking to make it 3-1. The visitors will be happy with a draw as well as it hands them a rare series win. Since these two teams last met, a lot has changed in both the camps. Joe Root is in charge of England while Rohit Sharma has been named as India’s new captain. Unfortunately, Rohit could miss the rescheduled Test, after testing COVID-19 positive, which will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Rohit Sharma To Miss 5th Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah Will Captain India: Report.

In Rohit’s absence fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead the side. While Mayank Agarwal has been added as cover for Rohit, it looks unlikely that he will get a game. Hanuma Vihari is mostly likely to open the innings along with Shubman Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have their places cemented. There could be a toss up between Shardul Thakur and Ravi Ashwin. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj are set to form the Indian pace attack.

India Likely Playing 11 5th Test 2022 vs England

Rohit Sharma (c)/Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

