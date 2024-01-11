IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online: India host Afghanistan in a three-game T20 series with the World Cup just a few months away and the team still finding its balance in terms of team composition. There is a lengthy IPL tournament before the World Cup and Rahul Dravid and co will have very little time to prepare for the main event, hence each international game is a chance to learn more about the individuals. India were defeated in the semis by England in the 2022 edition and there is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to ICC events for the side. Afghanistan are no pushovers with their players involved in franchisee cricket around the world. India versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:00 pm IST. India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AFG Cricket Match in Mohali.

Virat Kohli misses out for India due to personal reasons but the batting maestro should be back for the next two matches. Rohit Sharma leads the side and it will be interesting to see his approach in the powerplays. Jitesh Sharma is likely to be picked over Sanju Samson while Rinku Singh is now an indispensable part of the lower middle order. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar will be leading the efforts with the new ball.

Ibrahim Zadran leads the Afghanistan team in the absence of Rashid Khan, who is recovering from a back surgery. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is known for his knack of scoring quick runs at the top of the order and the Indian bowlers will have to be wary of the threat he brings to the table. Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman carry the wicket-taking threat for the visitors.

When is India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are set to take on Afghanistan in the first match of a three-game T20I series, on Thursday, January 11. The IND vs AFG 1st T20I will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and it will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Afghanistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Mohali.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The IND vs AFG 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AFG 1st T20I fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. For live streaming details of IND vs AFG, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND vs AFG T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of the IND vs AFG 1st T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi. The team winning the toss would like to chase on this Mohali track with dew playing a key role here. Expect the hosts to put in a dominant display here and win big.

