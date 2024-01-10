India are all set to get one final platform for their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as they are all set to face Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series starting from January 11. India are currently settling their combinations ahead of the mega event in June. With Hardik Pandya, who has led Indian T20I team for the last one year since the T20 World Cup 2022 injured, Rohit Sharma has been appointed the captain for the series. Virat Kohli has received a recall in the squad too alongside the performing young cricketers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. Although Virat Kohli has made himself unavailable for the 1st T20I. Fans eager to know the entire information on India's probable XI in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan at Mohali, will get entire information here. Virat Kohli to Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali Due to Personal Reasons; Set to Join Squad Before 2nd T20I.

With Rohit Sharma back in the side, there is all set to be a change in the opening combination. Ruturaj Gaikwad opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the last two series but this time Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal as confirmed by coach Rahul Dravid. Sanju Samson is likely to take the number three spot in the absence of Virat Kohli and he will be followed by a left handed batter in Tilak Varma. Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh will continue in their regular role in number five and six.

Axar Patel has returned to the squad as the left arm spin all-rounder and is set to bat in number seven. Arshdeep Singh had an impressive outing in South Africa, he will lead the bowling alongside Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan who were impressive in the last two series as well. Mukesh has been a reliable option for India at the death. The toughest decision will be needed to be made in terms who will be the lead spinners with both Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav both having performance behind their back. India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024: Rohit Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal Combination to Continue at Opening Slot, Says Coach Rahul Dravid.

India's Likely Playing XI in 1st T20I vs Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi/ Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

