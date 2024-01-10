As the Indian cricket team is returning from their South Africa tour, they will now gear up to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series beginning on Thursday, January 11. Captain Rohit Sharma and India's batting sensation Virat Kohli will be making a return to the T20I squad of India. Both of them played their last T20I for India back in 2022 and now looking to leave a mark on their comeback as the ICC T20I World Cup will be coming up in a few months in 2024. ICC Men’s Test Rankings See Major Shift Following Conclusion of India, Australia’s Respective Series.

India has now made many changes in the squad from their last T20I series. This will be the only T20I series they will be playing before the major ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is to be played in the USA and West Indies. India has started their new year with the Test Match win over South Africa and will now be looking forward to clinching the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan team has already arrived in India and has been practicing since then. The players of both teams are looking ready and confident ahead of the three-match T20I series.

India vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head in T20Is

India and Afghanistan have faced each other just five times and India has managed to win four of those matches. One match has ended up in a no-result contest. Afghanistan is yet to win a T20I against India.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Key Players

Virat Kohli Rinku Singh Ravi Bishnoi Rahmat Shah Rashid Khan

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Venue and Match Timing

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Mohali Stadium in Punjab, India. The IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 will begin at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live telecast on Sports 18 Network. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem

