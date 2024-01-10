Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan went through a lower back surgery just after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Afghanistan T20I captain Ibrahim Zadran confirmed that he has still not entirely recovered after the surgery and needs a little more time to get back into shape. Hence, he will miss the upcoming India vs Afghanistan T20I series although he is travelling with the squad. India vs Afghanistan 2024 Schedule: Get IND vs AFG T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Squads and Venue Details.

Rashid Khan Ruled Out of India vs Afghanistan T20I Series

A big blow for Afghanistan as their senior player is ruled out of the T20Is against India 😯#INDvAFGhttps://t.co/OAe7Ei3yqF — ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)